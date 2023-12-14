Pedestrian, 81, dies after being hit by car in Telford

The 81-year-old man was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on the A4169 near the junction for Lightmoor Road in Telford on Sunday at around 10.25am.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

"Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anybody who saw the incident or anybody with dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

"Anyone with information should contact PC Valente by email Paulo.valente@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07900 656409."

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk

Following the collision, the A4169 was closed at Ironbridge park and ride roundabout and Castlefields roundabout. It reopened just after 2pm following work by a specialist collision investigation team.