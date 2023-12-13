Year Three and Four pupils at Lawley Village Academy paid a visit to Lawley Bank Court on Tuesday to sing in the holiday season.

Dozens of children dressed up in their finest festive gear to perform Christmas songs for staff and residents.

Lawley Bank Court manager Laura Sedgwick said the residents loved every moment.

Year Three and Year Four pupils from Lawley Village Academy singing carols for care home residents

She said: "The pupils come in every year to sing carols to staff and residents, and every year they love it.

"They were all wearing Christmas outfits, some of them had little sparkling faces - it was really lovely, very cute."

As well as the annual concert, the home regularly hosts pupils from the school for activities - including pebble painting and reading afternoons.

Laura added: "We do a lot of work with the school and it really benefits our elderly residents to have the children come in for those intergenerational activities.

"Our residents really love the time they spend with the children, and the children always have a lovely time too."

Dozens of studies have highlighted intergenerational benefits, showcased in the Channel 4 series Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds.

A United for All Ages report demonstrated that by playing and reading with children, the elderly are less likely to suffer loneliness while children feel the benefit of one-on-one play and reading time.