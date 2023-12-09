Car on fire in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had to extinguish the saloon car blaze at around 3.12am.

The fire was reported in Southgate, Sutton Hill and the officers from West Mercia Police were in attendance.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the incident was declared over at 3.50am.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets," the spokesperson said.