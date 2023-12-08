Linda Talbot has worked as a housing officer for Shropshire Rural Housing Association for more than 20 years, having previously helped to find accommodation for homeless people with the STAY Project in Telford.

She said she was proud to have dedicated her career to helping people have a better quality of life - especially after enduring a difficult period in her own life.

“I had to move away from my hometown when I was younger because there was no social housing available, and it really affected me and my family,” Linda said.

“I know from personal experience how important it is for people to keep that link with their own family and community, and the availability of housing is a massive part of that.

“I always knew that I loved connecting with people, and I wanted to do something to help people have a better life, so started working with a homeless charity and then moved into the social housing sector.

“Since I started at Shropshire Rural Housing Association in 2002, I have seen a lot of changes - but we have always stayed true to the association’s ethos of providing affordable housing to people in their own rural community.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know so many people, and seeing the whole process through, from allocating a property to seeing tenants move into their new home, has been so rewarding.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said Linda had made a big difference to a lot of people’s lives.

He said: “We estimate that Linda has helped more than 400 people find a home during her time at Shropshire Rural, which is something she should be proud of.

“She always goes the extra mile for her tenants, and we are tremendously grateful for her dedication and commitment to providing much-need homes for people in Shropshire’s rural communities.”

Linda said she planned to spend her retirement enjoying the great outdoors doing various activities with her family and walking in the countryside with her husband Derek.

She added: “Having spent so much time driving around this beautiful county visiting tenants, I have always looked at the Shropshire Hills and wanted to explore them, so I am going to climb every one of them and tick them off as I go.

“I also want to stay in touch with some of the lovely people who I have met during my career, so am planning to drop in for a coffee like I always said I would, but never had the time!”