Air ambulance scrambled as man suffers medical emergency in Telford

The incident in Hungerhill Road, Redhill, saw the air ambulance land at around 3pm, but the helicopter was not needed as the man was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by road.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated and taken to Princess Royal Hospital by land ambulance."