Telford Centre welcomed Ruby Sheffield to the centre last weekend, to mark Remembrance Day.

She raised a fantastic £1,400 for the appeal and, fundraising since she was four, has now raised more than £4,000.

Among her fundraising has been the creation of home made poppy themed crafts, including cards and gifts.

Glynn Morrow, Centre Manger at Telford Centre said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to see so many customers stop by Ruby’s stall and make a purchase in support of the Poppy Appeal.

"Ruby has worked so hard, it is inspiring to see what a difference such a young person can make when they set their mind to it. She has raised a fantastic amount and I’m sure this will continue.”