Lord Lieutenant and deputies set to pay respects at Remembrance services across the county

They will be attending 34 services across Shropshire on Sunday, with the Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner, at Market Drayton, and the Vice Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn at Albrighton and Telford.

Mrs Turner said remembrance was a hugely important date in the Shropshire calendar, and that she and her deputies would ensure that the Crown is represented as they pay their respects.

The deputies will be paying their respects at the following services: Sam Brettell, Oakengates; Claire Brentnall, Holdgate; Robert Bland, Dawley; Tavie Boyne, Burwarton/Ditton Priors; Claire Crackett, Shawbury; John Crackett, Shrewsbury; Mark Cuthbert-Brown, Nesscliffe and Kynnersley; Josh Dixey, Westbury; Edward Dugdale, Broseley; Clarissa Daly, Cleobury Mortimer; Mike Evans, Church Stretton; Diana Flint, Ellesmere; Katherine Garnier, Clun; Selina Graham, Much Wenlock; Gavin Hamilton, Bridgnorth; Gill Hamer, Baschurch; Peter Holt, Wrockwardine; Bunny James, Cosford; Rupert Kenyon-Slaney, Shifnal; Nicola Kershaw, Craven Arms; Veronica Lillis, Oswestry; Tullis Matson, Whitchurch; Nichola Peers, Wem; Fiona Rogers-Coltman, Bishops Castle; Tony Morris-Eyton, Newport; David Stacey, Minsterley; Martin Stevens, Woore; Rhoddy Swire, Ludlow; Katy Tanner, Pontesbury; Edward Tate, Wellington; Mandy Thorn, Ironbridge; Gareth Williams, Madeley.