Traffic delays after rush hour crash on busy Telford road

West Mercia Police closed Holyhead Road in Ketley, both ways, following the crash near the roundabout with Ketley Park Road at around 5.25pm.

Drivers were advised to find an alternative route whilst the road was closed.

The road was being reopened at about 6.10pm.

The AA Traffic News website said: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B5061 Holyhead Road both ways near Ketley Park Road. "