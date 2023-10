Consultation on draft plans for nearly 9,000 homes around Telford gets green light to open next week

A consultation on plans to create nearly 9,000 new homes in Telford and Wrekin over the next 17 years has been approved.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet has approved a consultation on its draft local plan Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour cabinet signed off on the consultation at its meeting earlier today.