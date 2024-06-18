Theatre group seeking child performers for Bonnie and Clyde roles

TADLOP – Telford and Distric Light Operatic Players – are looking for children with a playing age of nine to 15 years old for two specific roles in the musical.

They are ‘Young Bonnie’ and ‘Young Clyde’, with the production being staged at Theatre Severn from October 24 to 26.

Both roles involve solo singing, acting and movement to bring the show to life.

Auditions will be held at Hadley Community Centre, from 6pm to 7pm, on July 7.

Parents whose child would like to audition are asked to e-mail productionteam@tadlop.com for an application form, which must be completed and returned by 8pm on Wednesday, July 3.

All children must be accompanied to the audition and subsequent rehearsals by a parent or guardian.

Rehearsals for the show will be held during the summer holidays at Hadley Community Centre on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, and again closer to the show dates in October.

Tickets for the show are on sale via the Theatre Severn website or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.