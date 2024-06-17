New photos show coach engulfed by flames on main Shropshire road
Fresh photos have revealed the extent of the fire that destroyed a coach on a major Shropshire road.
By Luke Powell
The new photos show an Ausden Clarke coach - a company based in Leicester - engulfed by flames from the rear of the vehicle.
The A5 was closed in the eastbound direction between Preston Island and junction seven of the M54 for nearly an hour on Monday due to the large fire.
The vehicle was left gutted and destroyed in a lay-by after fire crews battled the blaze with hose reel jets.
Crews remained at the scene to make the area safe following the fire.
There were no casualties.