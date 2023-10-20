Big top raises big funds for Telford primary school and nursery

Sally Sixsmith (Head Teacher), Lisa Jackson (PTFA Chair) and Sarah Foxley (Assistant Head) celebrate a successful event with National Festival Circus performers

The National Festival Circus ran two shows for pupils and their families at St George's Primary School and Nursery as part of an initiative to raise money to buy two new 3D printers for the school.

Hosted on the school playing field, the event saw slapstick clowns, fast-paced juggling, magic, equilibrists, and high-flying diablos entertain the crowds.

The PTFA provided additional catering and sold merchandise to increase the funds raised.

Headteacher Sally Sixsmith said: "It was a wonderful event and we were thrilled to have been able to make it available to our pupils.

"We were determined to keep the ticket prices as low as possible, so that as many of our families as were able could come along and enjoy the show.

"Both sittings were sold-out, and the feedback we received from parents and from the pupils themselves was just brilliant.

"I think it's fair to say it was an absolute hit and we're really grateful to our fabulous PTFA for all of their hard work to make it happen, and to our wonderful staff who supported it in so many ways."

The funds raised will allow pupils to bring their design and technology creations to life through the 3D printers.

Lisa Jackson, chair of the PTFA said: "We only launched last year, and we're still a small team, so it's great that we're already able to make such a positive difference.