Areas facing ‘significant financial challenges’ highlighted

Brookside is one of eight areas listed as facing ‘significant financial challenges’ in Telford & Wrekin. Picture: Google Maps

The Telford & Wrekin Council’s equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy between 2022-2026 has highlighted eight areas which are facing ‘significant financial challenges’.

Brookside, Arleston & College, Dawley & Aqueduct, Donnington Hadley & Leegomery, Madeley & Sutton Hill, Malinslee & Dawley Bank and Woodside are all listed.

The strategy says that the areas are within the 10 per cent ‘most in need’ nationally.

Councillor Peter Scott was unaware that his ward area, Newport West, was ranked in the 10 per cent ‘least in need’ nationally.

“My ward is in there and I didn’t know the detail,” he said. “That shows my ignorance of the setting. I’ve learnt a lot from the training about signposting people who come forward for information.

“There are a lot of things councillors can learn from this document. On the ground it really isn’t clear.”

Areas ‘least in need’ also include Apley Castle, Edgmond & Ercall Magna, Muxton, Priorslee and Shawbirch.

The EDI strategy says that 30,800 people in Telford and Wrekin live in the 10 per cent ‘most in need’ areas in England whilst 9,200 people live in the 10 per cent ‘least in need’ areas.

Councillor officer Felicity Mercer said that the authority had ward profiles with demographic information about each area.

She added that they had a ‘range of data sets’ which gives them detailed statistics about the population in each ward.

Councillors received an update on the EDI programme at their communities scrutiny committee on Wednesday night.

This has included a range of diversity events across the borough. The strategy now gives ‘due regard’ to care experience and armed forces personnel.

“EDI is something the council takes very seriously and we are working to make sure Telford & Wrekin is free from discrimination,” said committee chair Elise Davies.

She added that the strategy was ‘forward thinking’ and that it ‘probably’ will be national legislation in the future.

While EDI training is compulsory for council staff employees concern was raised about the turnout amongst councillors completing the training.

Councillor Angela McClements, ward member for Arleston & College, said that the strategy was ‘really important’ for councillors to understand.

“We get all these training courses and they are so helpful,” Cllr McClements said. “My ward is diverse and I like to think I do a good job, but I think I could do so much better in terms of EDI.

“I would encourage councillors to participate and share good projects with others. It’s such an important issue and we have got so many challenges ahead for the council.

“The council (officers) are doing brilliant work and there is lots more to do. Councillors have got a role to play in that.”

Councillor Davies put forward that EDI training should become compulsory to all councillors.