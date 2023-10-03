Design student stars on catwalk

Carl Davies models his creation at the show.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust held a ‘Fashion Through The Ages’ event at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale to coincide with fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan and New York.

Models dressed as quakers, coal merchants, female footballers and even Queen Victoria strutted down the catwalk in some 40 replica costumes representing fashions from 1750 to 1970.

And Carl Davies, an art and design student from Telford College, played a starring role at the event after winning a design competition.

The college’s art and design students were challenged by the museum team to take inspiration from a period of fashion, as well as a theme from Telford, to create an innovative costume for the show.

They presented their design ideas to a panel of judges including Richy Wedge from TV show Great British Sewing Bee – and Carl’s design, inspired by 18th century iron workers and business owners’ outfits, was selected as the winner.

As part of his prize, Carl completed a week-long placement at the Costume Project, based at Enginuity, when he was fitted and measured for the costume which he helped to make, and then modelled it at the show.

Anna Dowdall, Telford College art and design tutor, said: “It was a very successful and entertaining fashion show with a great collection of costumes - from Captain Webb’s swimming trunks to suffragettes, coal miners and wealthy ladies.

“Richy Wedge was modelling his own hand-made gents’ costume and the event was then topped off with Carl in his wonderful hand-made costume which he produced during his week’s work experience at the Costume Project.

“Carl looked fantastic in his bright red long jacket, diesel punk inspired top hat, and silver boots. We are very proud of Carl and wish him every success with his creative career, building on the experience he has gained thanks to his work with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

“We are also very grateful to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust for working with staff and students at Telford College, and look forward to more collaborations with them in the future.”

Alison Phillips, senior costume interpreter at the Costume Project, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, curated the show, which also explained the fascinating history behind each outfit.

She said: “Visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town love seeing our staff dressed in Victorian costume, which inspired us to produce this catwalk show.

“Fashion Through The Ages was an opportunity to see replicas of an array of beautiful costumes from a period of more than two centuries.”

Carl won the ‘Victor Ludorum’ award at Telford College’s student awards this summer in recognition of his outstanding achievements.