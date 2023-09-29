Telford Forge Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Telford & Wrekin Council have given the green light for lorry deliveries to take place from 6.30am until 10pm Monday to Saturday at Units 1-7 at Telford Forge Retail Park.

The increase is one hour earlier in the morning and two hours later at night.

In additional deliveries will now be permitted on Sundays from 8am until 5pm.

“The amendment will facilitate the continued occupation of the units, whilst meeting the changing occupier needs for increased servicing hours, without detriment to existing and proposed residential amenity,” the applicant said.

Applicant Corona Vulcan Telford said that the increase in hours is considered to be ‘negligible’.

It said the service yard and road benefitted from a four-metre height difference between the residential properties to the rear of the site, in addition to a two-metre high ‘acoustic barrier’.

An Environmental Noise Impact Assessment (NIA) prepared by Sharps Acoustics formed part of the application which said that the noise generated by the deliveries would have a ‘low impact’.

The proposal received four letters of objection. Telford & Wrekin councillor for the Overdale & The Rock ward, Mark Boylan, was one of the objectors.

He said: “From speaking with residents on Old Park there is concerns with the new hours and already breached current hours.

“This has been ongoing on the site for many years. An increase in hours will only add to the problem. Not only noise from the units but on weekends and weeknight evenings when ‘Boy Racers’, to use the term, congregate on the car park.

“Taking into account the new WHG (Wrekin Housing Group) development alongside the established Old Park Development the potential impact will be greater.

“On those grounds I object to the application with the view to calling it in on behalf of residents. Possibly a discussion held with the retail park and residents may be beneficial.”

However, Telford & Wrekin Council approved the scheme. The application’s planning officer said: “It is likely that noise from the deliveries will be heard at nearest receptors but at levels that in the round are considered to be acceptable.