Scaffolders hit the right note as they help move piano to complete care home's pub

Ben Giles, Paul Carley, Barry Roden, Ron Davis and Dave Bailey who helped out the care home

The owner and workers from Roden Scaffold Service, Horsehay, responded to a plea from Telford Hall care home in Lawley for help in moving a piano.

Staff there have transformed the home's former library into a pub, complete with bar, optics, lounge furniture, bar snacks and all the usual tipples.

The idea was to provide a communal room with a difference at the home.

Fiona Brewin preparing a few drinks behind the bar

Manger, Fiona Brewin, had the offer of a piano but no way of getting it to the home, until Barry Roden stepped in.

Barry, the owner of Roden Scaffold Service, saw the appeal for help in the Shropshire Star.

"We aren't very far away from the home in Lawley and so I offered our help immediately," he said.

"I must admit, it took a bit of shifting. It was a very old piano and very heavy."

But unlike the comedy song by Bernard Cribbins - Right said Fred - Barry's team didn't have to take any feet or the seat off or take the doors off to move the piano. And they didn't even have time for Cribbins' cuppa tea.