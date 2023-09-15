Telford care home opens its very own pub for residents

Residents raise a glass to their new care home pub

Telford Hall care home in Lawley has welcomed residents in for a tipple and their very own pub.

The pub is complete with bar, optics, lounge furniture, bar snacks and the usual beer, wines and spirits. The residents were also treated to a spot of cabaret from local singing act Kerry's Nostalgic Music when the doors to the pub were opened on Wednesday.

The brainchild of manager, Fiona Brewin, activities coordinator, Maria Armstrong and administrator, Stephanie Bodkin, the pub hopes to provide heaps of nostalgia for the homes residents.

Jade Kieran of Telford Hall care home and resident Rose Emms relax in the new pub

Stephanie explained: "The room used to be a library, it's always been a library. But the residents haven't really been interested in it because there are books all around the home.

"We wanted to do something with the room that they would make us of.

"We have a hairdressers and a tea room on the middle floor which the ladies make good use of, but we were looking for somewhere that the men could go and spend time together for a bit of male camaraderie."

Fiona Brewin preparing a few drinks behind the bar

The pub has been decorated with vintage beer adverts and secondhand furniture, to give residents the experience of a pub, and how they would have remembered it.

"We wanted it to look like a pub, not a wine bar. Everything is used and scuffed and recognisable," Stephanie added.

"We have a lot of older drinks in there like bottles of Babycham, as well as games like dominoes and cribbage.

"For residents, especially for those with dementia, it's a very good experience for them to have - like they've been out and about."

The pub has proved an immediate hit with residents.

"It's only been open two days and we can't get them out," Stephanie said, "It seems to be going very well."

Graham, 74, said "It's a very good pub. The lady who sang was very nice."

While Allan, who turned 79 on the day the pub opened on Wednesday, added: "I has been really good, I will be coming here often."

Care home manager Fiona Brewin did a stint behind the bar on Wednesday.

She said: "It's been great fun. We have been planning a pub for the residents for some time and I am glad it has all come together so well and will be enjoyed by everybody.

"We have lots of plans for pub so we are looking forward to some very merry times ahead."

The staff are looking at fitting the pub out further, and have already sourced a piano for residents to play.