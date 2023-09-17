Crustacean gets pinched by police

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team [SNT] say they were called to collect the found items that were submerged in a nearby lake.
When officers returned to the police station, they found a crustacean - believed to be a freshwater crayfish - among the items they had picked up.
Officers returned it to the wild.
Announcing their discovery on Twitter, Donnington SNT said: "This little critter was found amongst the items when officers returned to the station... luckily it didn't get pinched and is now back home in the wild again."
