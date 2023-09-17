Crustacean gets pinched by police

An unusual suspect found its way to a Telford police station, when a fresh water crustacean was found among some found items located in a lake.

The crustacean that found its way to the police station

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team [SNT] say they were called to collect the found items that were submerged in a nearby lake.

When officers returned to the police station, they found a crustacean - believed to be a freshwater crayfish - among the items they had picked up.

Officers returned it to the wild.

Announcing their discovery on Twitter, Donnington SNT said: "This little critter was found amongst the items when officers returned to the station... luckily it didn't get pinched and is now back home in the wild again."

