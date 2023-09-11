Emergency services sent to scene of two-car crash in Telford

By David Tooley

Firefighters, police and National Highways officers were sent to a crash involving two cars in Telford.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington to St George's Road at 2.12pm on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used small gear to make one of the vehicles electrically safe.

They added that National Highways and the police were also present.

The crew's stop message was sent at 2.39pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that one of its ambulances did come across the scene but there were no patients and it was not required.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

