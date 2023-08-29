Last call for exhibits for Telford horticultural show

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Green-fingered exhibitors have until Friday to get their entries in for an annual Telford flower vegetable and craft show set for the weekend.

Judges examine the entries at a previous Horsehay Horticultural Society Show
The Horsehay Horticultural Flower Vegetable and Craft show is being held the village hall in Bridge Road on Saturday.

Entries are taken at the hall on Friday from 6.30pm – 9pm.

The show will be open to the public for viewing at 2pm, where there will be refreshments and a raffle so please bring your pennies, the presentations by Telford’s Mayor will be held at 5.30pm, while judging takes place earlier in the day at 11am.

"This show has been going for many years and we are planning to keep it going for many more with the continuous support of the Dawley Hamlets Parish council, Horsehay Village Hall and Meadowdale Nurseries," said Deb Tovey, show secretary. "The show is open to anyone from anywhere, we have the following classes available to enter Vegetables, Fruit, Novice section, Flowers, Pot Plants, Floral Art, Handicrafts, Cookery, Photography and the Junior section and children can enter any class in the show free of charge."

