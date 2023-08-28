Firefighters called to blaze in derelict property in Telford

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Firefighters were called to a fire in a derelict house in Telford today.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict property in Telford on Monday
Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict property in Telford on Monday

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire at a derelict property off the A5 at Red Hill, Telford at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central fire station.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire began in a fireplace and was out on arrival at the crews.

The abandoned property sits just off Limekiln Bank Roundabout, close to the new housing development off Watling Street.

Fire control said the 'stop message' indicating the incident was under control was sent at about 4.45pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News