Firefighters called to blaze in derelict property in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire at a derelict property off the A5 at Red Hill, Telford at around 4.30pm on Monday.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central fire station.
A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire began in a fireplace and was out on arrival at the crews.
The abandoned property sits just off Limekiln Bank Roundabout, close to the new housing development off Watling Street.
Fire control said the 'stop message' indicating the incident was under control was sent at about 4.45pm.