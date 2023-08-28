Firefighters called to blaze in derelict property in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict property in Telford on Monday

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire at a derelict property off the A5 at Red Hill, Telford at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central fire station.

A spokesperson from the fire service said the fire began in a fireplace and was out on arrival at the crews.

The abandoned property sits just off Limekiln Bank Roundabout, close to the new housing development off Watling Street.