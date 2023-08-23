Five bus services in Telford & Wrekin to cease operating in September

Arriva bus service

Services 11, 13, 15, 16 and 19 will no longer operate after the last service on Saturday, September 2, with Telford & Wrekin Council citing a lack of Government funding.

Meanwhile, the hours of evening services 1, 2, 3a, 4, and 7 will be reduced.

With Government funding covering less than half of the local transport budget, Telford & Wrekin Council says it has been subsidising the shortfall.

But despite pleas for support and the additional backing from the council, certain routes will now be subject to change as of Sunday, September 3.

Cabinet member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services, Councillor Lee Carter said: “It’s essential Telford and Wrekin has an affordable and workable bus service, the time has come for the Government to step in.

"We are finding it increasingly difficult to continue to subsidise these routes our communities depend on – we made a £1.4 million investment this year but how long that can continue for is in serious question.

“For the Government to expect us to provide a connected bus service when they provide 45p of every pound and continue to cut funding for many other services is just plain wrong.

“Not only are we predicted the fastest population growth in the West Midlands but have parts of the community where buses are a lifeline, providing access to hospitals, work and education. Our communities cannot afford to lose these services.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has written to the Under Secretary of State for roads and local transport, Richard Holden MP, for long-term financial support and greater control over services.

The '99' – a new council-funded bus service starting on Monday, September 4 and operated by Arriva – will cover most of the areas impacted by the loss.

These areas include Admaston, Arleston, Dawley, Dothill, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Lawley, Malinslee, Oakengates, Princess Royal Hospital, Shawbirch, the town centre and Wellington.