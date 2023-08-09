Telford independent school secures top rating after inspection

An Old Hall pupil practicing their pottery skills

A team from the Independent Schools Inspectorate visited Old Hall School in Wellington and lauded the pupils’ academic achievements as “outstanding” as they rated the school “excellent” across the board.

Pupils' personal development and other achievements were also given high praise as the report commended the school for meeting its aim of cultivating an ethos where children were “enabled to achieve their full potential”.

Head at Old Hall, Anna Karacan, said she was delighted at the inspectors' conclusions.

She said: "This is a tribute to every pupil, parent, and member of staff who are part of the Old Hall family. We know Old Hall is an excellent school that offers children a first-rate education, both academically and pastorally, and this report is well-deserved recognition of that.”

The report particularly praised the high quality of pupils’ knowledge and understanding, adding that it was thanks to the breadth and balance of the academic and extensive co-curricular programme.

Communication skills were found to be “outstanding” while pupils also impressed with their “high level” of mathematical abilities and their ICT achievements.

In every age group pupils were described as respectful of each other and seen to have advanced moral sensibilities.

Pupils were said to become outstanding decision-makers, while the report also highlighted their strong contributions to others both within and beyond the school.

Mrs Karacan said she was pleased to see inspectors recognise efforts by the school to go above and beyond, with teaching credited for challenging and stretching pupils.

The Old Hall Horizons after-school programme, newly introduced this year, was also singled out for its wide range of activities and clubs.

“In all lessons seen, pupils exhibited very high levels of engagement and concentration, focused very well on their tasks, and were eager to contribute their ideas and produce the best work that they could.” the report stated.

Sport, music, and LAMDA at the school also won plaudits for a range of top results in exams and competitive fixtures and tournaments at regional and county levels.

The inspectors noted that a range of specialist rooms and resources help pupils to hone their skills, which include state-of-the-art facilities both at Old Hall and Wrekin College – the linked senior school, which shares the same campus.