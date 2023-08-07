Police appeal for info after 11-year-old boy hit by car in Telford suffers broken leg

The incident happened on Dawley Road in Arleston on Friday. Photo: Google

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a 4x4 on Dawley Road, Arleston, near Wellington. Police say the driver may have stopped at the scene but has not yet come forward.

It happened on Friday, August 4, between 5.30pm and 6pm.

The boy, who sustained a fracture to his lower leg, was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "A vehicle described as a dark grey or silver 4x4 collided with an 11-year-old child who sustained a fracture to his lower leg and was taken to hospital.

"Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have dash cam footage."

A police spokesperson later said: "The driver appears to have stopped for some time but never exchanged any details with anyone, and he has not contacted police."

Anybody with any information is asked to contact PC Smith by calling 07890546165 or by email anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk.