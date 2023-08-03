Police appeal for information after tractor stolen from farm near Sutton Maddock

West Mercia Police

The incident took place on Tuesday, July 1 between midnight and 7.30am where a Class Scorpion Loader Tractor was stolen from a nearby farm.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amy Furey said: ‘‘The tractor is a very distinctive lime green colour so we are asking for anybody who may have information on its whereabouts to get in contact with us.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the rabbit run B4176 from Sutton Maddock direction early morning 1 July and has dash cam footage.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the tractor or any suspicious activity in the area on the evening of the 31 July.’’