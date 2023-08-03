Emergency services rush to car fire on M54 slip road

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Firefighters rushed to tackle a car fire on the slip road of the M54 on Thursday evening.

Telford firefighters and the police were at the scene of a car fire on the slip road of junction six on the westbound M54 on Thursday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident at around 6.40pm.

Three crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington rushed to the blaze.

A spokesperson from the service said the fire was "small" and was quickly extinguished by the crews using a hose reel jet.

Staff from the Highways Agency were also at the scene.

The stop message, which indicates the blaze was under control, was received at 7.08pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News