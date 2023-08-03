Emergency services rush to car fire on M54 slip road

Telford firefighters and the police were at the scene of a car fire on the slip road of junction six on the westbound M54 on Thursday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident at around 6.40pm.

Three crews from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington rushed to the blaze.

A spokesperson from the service said the fire was "small" and was quickly extinguished by the crews using a hose reel jet.

Staff from the Highways Agency were also at the scene.