Telford man accused of historical rape of a child appears in court

A Telford man accused of ten sexual offences against a young girl is to appear before a judge at crown court.

Telford Magistrates Court
Leon Francis, 30 of Halifax Drive, Leegomery is accused of three counts of raping a girl under 13, three counts of assault by penetration on the same girl, and two counts of attempted rape.

The offences are said to have taken place between 2008 and 2010 when Mr Francis was in his late teens.

District Judge Ian Barnes, who sent the case to be heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 29 and was told that Francis was "likely to plead not guilty" to all charges.

Francis was granted unconditional bail.

