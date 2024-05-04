Packed programme of family walks to return for half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Walk Week, which includes a wide range of free family events, will return from Monday, May 27 to Sunday, June 2 in Telford.

The week, which is organised by Telford & Wrekin Council and a number of community groups including Wellington Walkers are Welcome, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, includes workshops and story walks.

There's also a Veterans, Cadets and Military Walk, nature and history events and a Dementia Friendly and Age UK Welcome Stroll.

All the walks are free and a small number have chargeable events attached to them, some include free refreshments and some are guided walks whilst others provide opportunities for self-led walks ideal for groups and families to get together.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “We were so pleased with the feedback from last year’s events. It was great to hear that people were now walking new routes independently as a result of coming on some of the guided walks during the 2023 event.

"Once again this year people are able to discover the history, nature and activities available to them on their doorstep – this event really showcases all the amazing things to do in the borough.

On Sunday, June 2, the Telford Big Walk will see five walk routes starting across the borough, each with different start points so that walkers can choose the mileage they walk.

All the walks will end at Telford Town Park around 3pm for a mass meet-up and refreshments as a celebratory end to the week’s walking activity.

There are also free buses to take walkers back to the start points which can be booked online at: telfordt5050miletrail.org.uk

All information, timings and bookings can be found at: visittelford.co.uk/telfordwalkweek