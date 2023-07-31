Developer sets out proposals for 120 new homes off A5 in Telford

The propsed St George's Development

Coventry-based Montague Land said the St George's Development, north of Telford Way on the A5, will include a publicly-accessible green space featuring an improved pedestrian route with crossing facilities and a new signalised junction off Telford Way.

The developer is inviting locals to comment on the proposal.

The engagement period will run until midnight on Sunday, August 27.

Montague Land said no planning application has yet been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council but the company plans to submit an outline planning application after the engagement process.