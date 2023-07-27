Ambulance Service will look at national inquiries to see if lessons can be learned

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

The chief executive of the West Midlands Ambulance Service says it is looking at all aspects of national inquiries, from the Ockenden reports on maternity service to the Met police, to learn what can be taken on board for the future.

Professor Anthony Marsh, chief executive of the West Midlands Ambulance Service

Professor Anthony Marsh said the Ockenden review into maternity care in Shropshire had set out a series of recommendations.

"We have embraced that report and the recommendation in the spirit in which they were published," he said.

"We are looking to apply those recommendation to those that can be applied to the ambulance service."

Professor March said the service was already working with some of the families affected.

"We have had presentations from families to our board. We want to continue learning from the reports including investigations into maternity in other parts of the country.

"Similarly we are looking and learning from the report into the Metropolitan Police.

"We must ensure that we can safeguard our staff and our students and that we can protect our staff from patients.

"We must also ensure our staff are suitable and appropriate to go into patients' homes."

The Ockenden Inquiry into maternity care at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust was released last year and found that hundreds of families were failed in its care.

Maternity expert Donna Ockenden led the inquiry and concluded that at least 201 babies and nine mothers could have been saved if they had received better care at the trust.

Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

