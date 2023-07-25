Fly-tipping fines increased to £1,000 in Telford and Wrekin after 14 per cent rise

Fly-tipped waste

The council warned earlier this month that fines for illegally dumping waste were set to rise and the authority has confirmed that the hikes will be introduced from August 1.

The raft of increases includes fines for fly-tipping, which will increase from £400 to £1,000; littering, from £80 to £150; and graffiti and fly-posting will rise from £75 to £500.

Businesses and households that fail to have a duty of care for their waste will also see the existing fine of £300 increase to £600.

The fine increases come as the council welcomes new powers announced by the Government in July to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Previously in Telford and Wrekin rates of fly-tipping had reduced by 40 per cent, but since June 2022, this started to rise again.

Despite increased investigations, more fines issued year-on-year, an increase in the use of CCTV and Telford and Wrekin Watch – a campaign that appeals for public help with identifying perpetrators caught on CCTV – the current rate of fly-tipping has increased by 14 per cent.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “These new fines are in line with our zero-tolerance stance on environmental crime and increases the deterrent for fly-tipping which continues to blight our communities.

“We had reduced the rate of fly-tipping by 40 per cent, but in the last year it’s going up again, despite numerous schemes to help people dispose of waste cheaply – including further discounts for people in receipt of benefits.

"It has cost the council more than £200,000 in clean-up costs – money that could be better spent supporting front line services.

“People who fly-tip are disrespectful to all of us and despite our best efforts, some of the worst offenders have walked away with minimal fines.