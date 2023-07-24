'Like removing the last line of defence!' Campaigners call for re-think over rail ticket office closure plan

People protested the proposed closure of ticket offices on Saturday

Around 50 people attended Telford's Central Railway Station on Saturday morning to make their feelings known over the plans, including representatives from Unison, the PCS union, Unite, the NEU, the RMT, and Shropshire Trades Council.

West Midlands Railway says it will close both the town's tickets offices – at Telford Central and Wellington, and is consulting on the proposal.

The news came in an announcement about the planned closure of hundreds of ticket offices across the country.

But Transport for Wales has however pledged to keep its county ticket offices open, at Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Gobowen.

Saturday morning saw campaigners outside Telford Central warning of the impact the closures would have on staff and passengers.

Fiona McCleary, who organised the demonstration, said rail companies were already short-changing passengers with the level of service on the line, adding that the latest cuts would "spell nothing but trouble".

She said the decision would only worsen the experience for passengers – and would particularly impact elderly rail users, and those who are not as technologically savvy.

She said: "The service is suffering right now from underfunding and cuts and we are seeing less and less staff. Already we are seeing train services cancelled because they are not able to cover for sickness.

"Taking away ticket office staff is like removing the last line of defence. De-humanising areas like this spells nothing but trouble."

She added: "Making people rely on apps and online services is very problematic and it will make it more difficult for everyone. Who benefits? It does not benefit the staff or the passengers, it benefits the big rail companies who will profit."

Ms McCleary, who works in IT and is a PCS Trade Union Rep, said she frequently uses the trains and finds the help of ticket office staff invaluable.

She said: "As a young disabled woman, I need train staff, they keep me safe when I am travelling, which I am often alone while doing. There have been lots of occasions while I was travelling alone that I got lost, or stranded, or my train has been cancelled, and using apps did not help me. The people who did help me were ticket office staff, able to expertly advise on the best routes, get me the cheapest tickets, and make sure that I am safe."

She added: "These changes are being proposed in an effort to "modernise" the railway system, but we cannot be fooled by this. The electronic ticket machines are unreliable at best, they cannot provide advice on the best routes, they cannot help a wheelchair user or a blind person onto their carriage, and they are not our ticket office.

"To be modern is not to use computers for everything, to be modern is to create an accessible society, where everyone can partake, making the notion of closing ticket offices totally regressive, and damaging."

Announcing the consultation on the closures Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said the move was about 'evolving with our customers'.

He added that the move would mean staff are "more visible and available".

He said: "We need to evolve with our customers, as well as creating a more sustainable railway that’s fit for the future.

"Our proposals would mean staff being more visible and available where customers most need them; on concourses and platforms to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs.