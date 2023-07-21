Trail is the latest step in council’s armed forces support

The Veterans Trail at Telford Town Park. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council have been showing their support of the armed services and Dawley recently became the first ‘Armed Forces friendly’ high street in the UK.

Telford’s Veteran Trail was launched last month to coincide with Armed Forces Day and consists of additional plaques laid at the park’s existing War Memorial.

Raj Mehta, council cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride, says that the trail takes veterans down ‘memory lane’.

“It’s something we’re proud of and something that we shout about,” said Cllr Mehta.

“If our veterans are going for a stroll around the park they can see the trail, it takes them down memory lane and lets them know that we do care.

“We do appreciate that for what they did. If you went there not knowing anything about veterans that trail is like a history trail and it just takes you along.

“It’s history, it’s something for schools and our children will pick that up.

“You can just sit down on the bench at the end and it just takes you back. There are memorial stones as well as plaques.”

Cllr Mehta said that living in Telford & Wrekin there are more than 16,000 armed forces personnel, families and veterans.

As part of their equality, diversity and inclusion strategy the council have agreed to give armed forces personnel the same regard as those with protected characteristics such a race, gender and people who have experience living in care.

“MOD research showed that approximately two in five people in the armed forces community, including serving personnel, their families and veterans experienced some form of disadvantage,” added Cllr Mehta

“This included delays in treatment to access healthcare, delaying access for family support particularly for children, interruptions to education and a lack of knowledge of the civilian housing sector leading to a risk of homelessness.

“Serving members of the armed forces, veterans and their families are a valued part of our community and we will continue to work with our partners to support them and recognise the valuable skills and experience they bring to Telford.”

Cllr Mehta says that Telford & Wrekin Council aim to lead the way in their support of the armed forces community.

The council hold veteran cafes and also held an Armed Forces Family Day in Donnington last month which is becoming an annual event.

“We have an open-door policy for them and our veteran cafes to support them have really taken off superbly,” added Cllr Mehta.

“Our veterans are key members of our community and we celebrate this in a big way. We want to lead the way and be a flagship in the country, we want to promote this because we care, we’re very passionate as a council about our armed forces covenant.