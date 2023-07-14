Fly tippers set to face bigger fines

Fly tipping being cleared up at Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford.

New government legislation which came in this month has increased the maximum fine for those caught fly-tipping or littering.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said that he would be making the decision to increase fines in line with government legislation.

Speaking at Thursday’s cabinet meeting he said: “We will be making the decision to expand and extend our fixed penalty notices as a result of legislative change.

“This means we can fine people who dump rubbish more. We make no apology about charging the maximum that is allowed.

“Often the cost of investigation and cost of prosecution is far more than what we are then able to charge people.

“It is a step in the right direction. We will be making that decision as part of a strong leader’s decision over the next few days.”

The government legislation introduced this week states that the maximum fine for those caught fly-tipping can be increased by local authorities from £400 to £1,000. Those prosecuting littering or carrying out graffiti can now be fined £500 up from £150.

Also people who are found in breach of their ‘household waste duty of care’ can now fined £600 up from £400.

The government’s environment minister Rebecca Pow said: “We’re taking action right across government to crack down on anti-social behaviour and ensure waste criminals face justice – but it’s vital that communities have the tools they need to address the problem as well.

“That’s why we are supporting local authorities by increasing the upper limit for on-the-spot fines and ring-fencing the proceeds for clean-up and enforcement operations.”

Councillors were told at a meeting last month that 164 fixed penalty notices of £400 have already been issued this year in Telford & Wrekin.

A further 80 people this year have been given waste education information.

The council has previously reduced the saving for paying the fixed penalty notice within 10 days in a bid to deter people from committing the offence again.

Paul Fenn, neighbourhood enforcement manager, told councillors recently that Telford & Wrekin Council have a dedicated hotline for fly-tipping, which has been important in encouraging people to report the crime.

The council’s officer said that collaborating with town and parish councils allowed the service to get a ‘different type of information’.

Telford & Wrekin Council has also got a CCTV van to help tackle fly-tipping which also allows them to view any of the borough’s 700 CCTV cameras.