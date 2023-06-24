Body found in search for missing Telford man Ben Bond

By Emma Walker TelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police searching for Telford's missing Ben Bond have found the body of a man.

Ben, 21, was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18.

On Saturday afternoon, officers carrying out searches to find him sadly found a body in Chapel Lane, Aqueduct.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification is yet to take place however Ben’s family has been informed.

