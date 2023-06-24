Body found in search for missing Telford man Ben Bond

Ben, 21, was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18.
On Saturday afternoon, officers carrying out searches to find him sadly found a body in Chapel Lane, Aqueduct.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Formal identification is yet to take place however Ben’s family has been informed.
UPDATE | Police searching for missing Telford man Ben Bond have found the body of a man.— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) June 24, 2023
21-year-old Ben was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday 18 June.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/w1pKycac32