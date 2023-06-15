Ice hockey fans in Telford slip into charity mode to the tune of nearly £2,300

From left to right: Mike Washburn - Telford Tigers Owner, Ollie Campbell - Hexagon Finance Director, David Brown - Hexagon General Manager, Tom Watkins - Telford Tigers General Manager, Emma Burridge - Hexagon HR Business Partner

The Hexagon Telford Tigers took to the ice in their home game against Leeds Knights in March, wearing a charity jersey designed by title sponsors Hexagon in support of its 2023 Charity of the year Wings for Life.

The Wings for Life mission is to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager of the Tigers said, "What a fantastic response from the fans to support Hexagon's chosen charity, Wings for Life. I think the shirt design was excellent and I was very pleased to see the final amount that Tigers are donating to the chosen charity."