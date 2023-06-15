Ice hockey fans in Telford slip into charity mode to the tune of nearly £2,300

Fans of the Telford Tigers ice hockey team helped raise more than £2,289 for charity by taking part in an online jersey auction.

From left to right: Mike Washburn - Telford Tigers Owner, Ollie Campbell - Hexagon Finance Director, David Brown - Hexagon General Manager, Tom Watkins - Telford Tigers General Manager, Emma Burridge - Hexagon HR Business Partner
The Hexagon Telford Tigers took to the ice in their home game against Leeds Knights in March, wearing a charity jersey designed by title sponsors Hexagon in support of its 2023 Charity of the year Wings for Life.

The Wings for Life mission is to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Tom Watkins, head coach and general manager of the Tigers said, "What a fantastic response from the fans to support Hexagon's chosen charity, Wings for Life. I think the shirt design was excellent and I was very pleased to see the final amount that Tigers are donating to the chosen charity."

David Brown the general manager of the Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Division, based in Halesfield, Telford, said: "What a wonderful gesture and achievement by Telford Tigers to help us raise funds for our chosen charity. We love the jersey design and would like to thank the Tigers fans for getting on board with the jersey auction and raising a massive amount for Wings for Life."

