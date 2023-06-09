Don't go to the Air Show without a ticket warn police

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/06/22.RAF Cosford Air Show..The Red Arrows...

The annual Air Show will take place on Sunday at RAF Cosford with a six-hour flying display and hundreds of attractions on the ground.

West Mercia said that, as always, the force will be supporting the event organisers to ensure it is is an enjoyable day out for all.

Chief Inspector Jake Wright, West Mercia Police’s Air Show Commander, said: “It is great to see Cosford Air Show return after such a successful event last year.

“It’s a fantastic day out for all ages and we’re really pleased to be involved again. We’ll be on standby to support the event organisers should there be any issues.

“As always with this event, the roads around the airfield will be busy so please be patient, plan your route carefully and leave enough time to arrive and get parked.”

The event is ticket only and is expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors with 11,000 vehicles. People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they have a pre-paid ticket as tickets will not be sold on the door.

Bowling Green Lane and Kennel Lane will be closed, so those travelling by car will need to take an alternative route.