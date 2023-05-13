Notification Settings

Thousands descend on county for Comic-Con return

By Dominic Robertson

Telford residents could be forgiven for thinking they had stepped into a parallel universe as thousands of comic and movie fans descended for the weekend.

From left, Bryn Hopkins, Shannon Whitlock, and Regan Hopkins at Wales Comic Con's Telford Takeover.
Wales Comic Con – Telford Takeover was back at the town's International Centre today, with a host of pop-culture stars featuring in the line-up through the weekend.

The event, which continues tomorrow has become a fixture at the venue since its move from Wrexham, with fans and visitors key to the atmosphere, with hundreds arriving in stunning cosplay costumes based on classic characters from film, TV and comics.

The event featured a host of stalls selling memorabilia – while visitors also had the chance to meet with some of the stars of the big screen.

Those appearing over the weekend included Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, and Peter Davison – all known for their roles in Dr Who, as well as Brian Blessed, and Red Dwarf stars Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules.

Fans of Harry Potter also had the opportunity to meet Harry Potter's Weasley twins, played by Oliver and James Phelps.

A series of Q&As were also taking place throughout the weekend, including Smallville, Flash Gordon, Lord of the Rings, Dr Who, Red Dwarf, Vikings, Harry Potter, Charmed, Firefly and Supernatural – finishing with a cosplay masquerade on Sunday to celebrate the more spectacular efforts from attending fans.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

