Fish and chip shop scoops Coronation window competition win

The Ironbridge Fish and Chip shop was the winner of the Ironbridge & Coalbrookdale Civic Society coronation shop window display competion. Shop manger Samantha Cox received the award from Councillor Carolyn Healy, watched by the society chairman Viv Moore, Rev Ernest Okeke and Rachel Waterson of Ironbridge Rotary Club. PICTURE BY DAVID BAGNALL

Ironbridge Fish and Chip Shop won the historic town's shop window competition, which had been specially arranged to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

A host of entries left judges with a tough task but Angelika Ravojt's shop scooped the top prize thanks its stunning balloon displays.

The efforts, which created an arch above the shop and a Union Jack in the window, were designed by Angelika and brought to life by her friend at the Party Box at Telford Centre.

She said: "We are very proud and very grateful. Me and my team, we really do look to do our best to serve the community and visitors and hope this helps to bring a little bit more business to the area."

Viv Moore, from Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society, which organised the competition, said they had been hugely impressed with all the entries, and particularly the winner.

She said: "It was a wonderful way to celebrate the Coronation in Ironbridge. They added so much to the colour and feel of the day as did all those who took part.