Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after reports of thefts from vehicles

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

Police have issued an appeal for information following reports of thefts from cars in Telford.

Police have issued an appeal for information following reports of thefts from cars in Telford
Police have issued an appeal for information following reports of thefts from cars in Telford

Officers from the Nedge's Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued an appeal for information after receiving reports of vehicles being broken into and having items taken.

The incidents occurred in the Randlay and Stirchley areas of Telford in the early hours of Monday, April 24.

In a neighbourhood alert, PCSO Phil Roberts said: "We believe the persons responsible for this have been opportunists as we have had reports of people trying car doors and targeting vehicles with high-value items on show.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are asking residents to check cameras and ring door bells to see if this has picked anything suspicious up."

Police are also encouraging residents to remove all valuable items from vehicles before leaving them unattended.

Information can be passed to police online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously, through the independent charity, Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News