Police appeal after reports of thefts from vehicles

Police have issued an appeal for information following reports of thefts from cars in Telford

Officers from the Nedge's Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued an appeal for information after receiving reports of vehicles being broken into and having items taken.

The incidents occurred in the Randlay and Stirchley areas of Telford in the early hours of Monday, April 24.

In a neighbourhood alert, PCSO Phil Roberts said: "We believe the persons responsible for this have been opportunists as we have had reports of people trying car doors and targeting vehicles with high-value items on show.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"We are asking residents to check cameras and ring door bells to see if this has picked anything suspicious up."

Police are also encouraging residents to remove all valuable items from vehicles before leaving them unattended.