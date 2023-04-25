Notification Settings

Telford teen rescued after getting stuck in a swing for a second time in 10 days

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

A Telford teen has freed by firefighters again after getting stuck in a child's swing for the second time.

A teenager has been rescued for a second time after getting stuck in a baby swing
Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at Purbeck Dale in Dawley, Telford just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The crew, sent from Telford Central station, discovered a teenage girl trapped in a baby swing.

The girl was unhurt and firefighters used tools and an impact driver to release her from the swing.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "Fire crews gave female advice as this is the second time she has had to be released from [a] baby swing."

Crews were sent to the same location 10 days ago, to free a teen trapped in a swing.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

