Telford teen rescued after getting stuck in a swing for a second time in 10 days

A teenager has been rescued for a second time after getting stuck in a baby swing

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at Purbeck Dale in Dawley, Telford just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The crew, sent from Telford Central station, discovered a teenage girl trapped in a baby swing.

The girl was unhurt and firefighters used tools and an impact driver to release her from the swing.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "Fire crews gave female advice as this is the second time she has had to be released from [a] baby swing."