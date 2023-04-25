Telford teen rescued after getting stuck in a swing for a second time in 10 days

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at Purbeck Dale in Dawley, Telford just after 5pm on Tuesday.
The crew, sent from Telford Central station, discovered a teenage girl trapped in a baby swing.
The girl was unhurt and firefighters used tools and an impact driver to release her from the swing.
A spokesperson from the fire service said: "Fire crews gave female advice as this is the second time she has had to be released from [a] baby swing."
Crews were sent to the same location 10 days ago, to free a teen trapped in a swing.