Fire engulfs car at busy Telford retail park

The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon

It happened at the Forge Retail Park shortly before 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed the front of a black Peugeot parked opposite Next.

One onlooker said they had been returning to their own car from a shop when they saw thick black smoke across the car park.

As they got closer they could see the front of the vehicle was smoking, before it burst into flame – taking hold "really quickly".

He said that one person who owned a car which was parked close to the blazing Peugeot had run to their own vehicle to move it and stop it becoming engulfed in the flames.

The tyres had popped as the fire developed, he said, while two people had attempted to tackle the blaze with fire extinguishers as others warned people to stand back – despite drivers going past stopping to take pictures.

He said it had been a 'dramatic' scene and that as soon as the fire crew turned up they had sprayed the vehicle to put the blaze out, with more thick smoke then billowing from the car.

One fire crew from Telford Central attended – describing the car as 50 per cent destroyed by fire.