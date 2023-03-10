Retired metal worker died of 'industrial disease' after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital

The inquest was held at Shirehall

Alan Bould, aged 85, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on February 13 this year as he was feeling unwell.

His inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told Mr Bould lived with osteoarthritis and pulmonary fibrosis.

After spending time in hospital, his condition began to improve, but then he tested positive for coronavirus. That led to respiratory failure and he was put on end of life care.

Mr Bould, of Ketley Bank, Telford, died in hospital last Friday, March 3.