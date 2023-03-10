Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Retired metal worker died of 'industrial disease' after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A retired metal finisher who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital died of 'industrial disease', a coroner ruled.

The inquest was held at Shirehall
The inquest was held at Shirehall

Alan Bould, aged 85, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on February 13 this year as he was feeling unwell.

His inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told Mr Bould lived with osteoarthritis and pulmonary fibrosis.

After spending time in hospital, his condition began to improve, but then he tested positive for coronavirus. That led to respiratory failure and he was put on end of life care.

Mr Bould, of Ketley Bank, Telford, died in hospital last Friday, March 3.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News