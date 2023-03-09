MP Mark Pritchard welcomes £2 million boost for struggling families in Shropshire

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has praised the funding boost

The Government has announced an expansion of the Supporting Families programme so that 100,000 more vulnerable families receive tailored keyworker support this year.

This expansion is backed by more than £233 million of funding for 150 local authorities across England.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded new funding of £919,500 and Shropshire Council will receive £1,011,900.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has welcomed the funding boost. The Conservative MP said: "Over the last 10 years, we have made great progress in providing struggling families with better support and guidance from the right people at the right time.

“I am pleased that the Government is renewing its commitment to help some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged families in our communities, and delighted that Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin will benefit from that support.”

Through the Government’s Supporting Families Programme, vulnerable families are allocated a skilled local keyworker to help them to tackle issues they might be facing with housing insecurity, poor education attainment and substance misuse - giving them tailored support to turn their lives around.

The Government has said the funding boost adds to the £1.9 billion already invested in keyworker support nationally since 2013.