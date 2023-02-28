Telford students get hands-on experience at RAF Cosford

Telford College students at RAF Cosford

The Telford College students who attended the aeronautical museum are studying a level three BTEC aviation course, designed to prepare them for careers such as aeronautical engineers or other roles in the Royal Air Force.

The budding aviators were given access to the training hangar at RAF Cosford where they were able to look inside a cutaway version of a Jet Provost and sit in the cockpit of a GenFly training plane.

Jamie Dawson, one of Telford College’s aviation lecturers, said: “The college has a wonderful relationship with RAF Cosford which means our students can come along here at various points during their studies and get to see multiple components.

Tarek Farla (left) and Will Taylor on the GenFly training rig

“It means we see things like hydraulic systems in operation, which really does bring the content they learn at the college to life.”

He added: “We have four visits planned during this academic year. Last time the students got to learn about aerodynamics in the wind tunnel, and this visit is focusing on landing gear, flying controls and other hydraulics.”

Among the students was Will Taylor, 22, from Bridgnorth, who plans to move onto a degree apprenticeship in systems engineering with an aerospace company when his current course in complete.

Flight Sergeant Jon Clark gave students a tour of the hangar

He said: “It’s pretty incredible to discover how everything works properly, as we get to see inside some of the open engines.

“My whole family is an RAF family, and I’ve always loved fixing things, so it was always going to be aviation for me.

“Last time we came to Cosford they showed us how delta wing works on a Typhoon, and that’s something you just can’t find or see on YouTube.”

Robert Lees, Telford College’s director of engineering and aviation, said: “Thanks to the relationship which Telford College has developed with the team at RAF Cosford, our aviation students get incredible access to their facilities, to see first-hand what it’s like to work on real aircraft.