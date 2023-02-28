Firefighters break into Telford home to tackle incident caused by unattended cooking

Church Road, Dorrington. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury were scrambled to Church Road, in Dorrington to reports of a house fire at 11.07 am on Tuesday.

When they arrived with an operations officer they used tools to break into to property and used one hose reel water jet and a thermal camera to tackle the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was caused by unattended cooking left on hob, leaving the property full of smoke.