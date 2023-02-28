Notification Settings

Firefighters break into Telford home to tackle incident caused by unattended cooking

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Unattended cooking left on the hob has been identified as the cause of a fire alert at a house in Telford.

Church Road, Dorrington. Picture: Google Maps
Church Road, Dorrington. Picture: Google Maps

Fire crews from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury were scrambled to Church Road, in Dorrington to reports of a house fire at 11.07 am on Tuesday.

When they arrived with an operations officer they used tools to break into to property and used one hose reel water jet and a thermal camera to tackle the incident.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was caused by unattended cooking left on hob, leaving the property full of smoke.

The crews declared the incident was over at 11.53am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

