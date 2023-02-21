Frustration as Telford visitor attraction hit by vandals

Images of the damage caused, posted on the Telford Exotic Zoo Facebook page.

Scott Adams posted pictures of the damage on Facebook where he explained that it was vandalism that would cause further expense for the hard-pressed venue – and damage to vital facilities.

In an emotional post he said: "Lots of bad things always happen and we just deal with it... sort it out... move on... it costs us a fortune to sort broken and vandalised things.

"But this has really made me sad and disappointed!

"When we moved to the new zoo I was really passionate about having an amazing block of toilets for our classroom and cafe and an amazing disabled toilet! We were so happy with this block and it happened with some amazing help from Wrekin Housing Trust.

"But today someone has found it necessary to punch and break holes in three separate toilets and smash a lock off a fourth and vandalise a toilet roll dispenser. The walls are textured plasterboard so can’t just be filled and painted.

"People might not realise how hard and stressful it is running a big public attraction but the daily issues are out of this world and keep you up at night. And this on top of being closed for two years for the pandemic and closing and demolishing a zoo... Building an amazing new zoo in Telford Town Park... and then straight into an energy crisis that’s seen our electric bill alone go from £1,000 a month to over £5,000!

"So to have to find money to repair things like this so it can be nice again for our visitors really hurts!

"A break needed please.

"Can people start doing good... being nice... caring a bit more... would make the world a much better place."

He encouraged people to come and visit over half term – and even managed to joke about the repairs.

He said: "Come visit us over half term! I promise I will be in extra early tomorrow to try and make it good for anyone that’s visiting.