Thousands descend on Telford for Shropshire Kids Festival

The festival took place at the Telford International Centre on Saturday and Sunday (February 18-29), and pulled in families from far and wide.

"Director of fun" at Shropshire Festivals, which puts on the event, Beth Heath, said it was the first post-Covid Kids Fest they had run, allowing a "no holds barred" event.

She said: "It is the fourth time we have come to the International Centre but last year we were still coming out of Covid so there were still some measures in place such as hand wash stations, but this year it was the first real, proper no holds barred event."

Ms Heath says she started the festival because she was struck by the lack of children's entertainment on offer that was affordable for families.

"I'm a mum of two and there are not many places you can go with children where everything is free once you have gone in," she said. "The idea is to give the kids the best time possible and in return parents also get to have a good time and know they have a had a great day out without breaking the bank."

She added that the festival attracted families from across the country.

"I've just been speaking to a family from Oxfordshire, and most of our festivals do attract people from outside of Shropshire. The Telford International Centre is so easy to get to so we pull in a lot of people that are on the train line.

"The feedback has been amazing, everybody seems to have had a wonderful time."

She said that the event, which cost £59.50 for a family ticket, is likely to run every other year from now on.

"It is very difficult to book the space on the week before half term, which is the perfect time for Kids Fest but we will certainly be back but will probably run it every second year," she added.

Crowded into the International Telford Centre at the weekend was an array of activities suitable for children of all ages, including slides, obstacle courses, face painting and a myriad of other attractions for children, while food stalls and live music provided a festival atmosphere for the entire family.

Carly Tiedeswell, who came from Cheddleton in Staffordshire at the weekend with sons Issac, 3, and Oscar, 7, as well as with partner Ben said "It has been amazing".

She added: "We hope all this gets the kids really tired by tonight.

"We came from Chedleton after hearing about it online. The kids have been really enjoying it and are having a great time. With half term next week we are looking for some ideas to keep them occupied and there's plenty of activities here we can copy."

Also at Kids Fest was Lisa Clarke, a Wellington mum of five, who brought her children aged 7-16.

She said: "We are really enjoying it. Isla, my youngest, has just had her face painted, but there's so much here to do for all ages, which is really important for us. It's a great day out."

Meanwhile, Jim Simpson and son's Noah, 13, and Sam 8, had visited Kids Fest to promote new sport Pickleball, a mixture of badminton and tennis, but played with an air flow ball.

"It is the fastest growing sport in the USA right now and there are around 7,000 players in the UK," said Jim. "My two discovered it at the Shropshire Food Festival last year and are hooked."