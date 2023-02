The crash happened at Marquis Terrace, Ketley Bank at 12.50am on Sunday (19).

Emergency services went to the scene after 999 calls from residents.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped and a crew from Telford Central made the overturned vehicle safe.

"The vehicle had overturned after colliding with a parked car and required making safe," a spokesperson said.

Police were also on scene.