Work set to begin on Telford Town Park's new play area

The play area in Telford Town Park is to close for refurbishment

The park's junior play area is being completely rebuilt following a design chosen by the public in October last year.

Work on the new playground is to begin on Monday, February 13 and is set to last six weeks.

The new play area is aimed at children under twelve and will feature accessible play equipment, including apparatus to encourage sensory play, as well as an inclusive roundabout, slides, sign language panel, climbing wall, sand digger, tunnel slide and rope-bridge.

References to Telford’s history and landmarks will be reflected in the play equipment, which have been inspired by the Iron Bridge, the blast furnaces, the Wrekin, River Severn and the mining history of the area.

The winning design for the new Junior Play Area in Telford Town Park

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing in the new junior play area as part of the authority's On Your Side drive, which aims to make the borough a cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable place to live.

The playground is being built by playground specialists Kompan.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's lead on climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “It will be fantastic to see work starting and the project getting underway. We will keep residents and visitors up to date with progress throughout the build via our social channels.

"We hope that residents will understand that the temporary closure, which will include the February half term week, is necessary whilst the complete refurbishment of the play area is undertaken."

The council has a list of open spaces and playgrounds parents can take their children during the play area closure at telford.gov.uk/greenspaces